From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Banner Drop - No US-Israeli War on Iran

Date:

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Email:

Location Details:

Webster Bridge, at the corner of Webster St. and Geary Blvd.

Join us for a banner drop over Webster Bridge near Japantown, to protest the unprovoked US-supported Israeli attacks on Iran!