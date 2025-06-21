From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Banner Drop - No US-Israeli War on Iran
Date:
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Email:
Location Details:
Webster Bridge, at the corner of Webster St. and Geary Blvd.
Join us for a banner drop over Webster Bridge near Japantown, to protest the unprovoked US-supported Israeli attacks on Iran!
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 19, 2025 3:34PM
