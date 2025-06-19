From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hayward: Good Trouble Lives On! Protest for Civil & Human Rights
Date:
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK and Peace & Pizza
Location Details:
Hayward Historic City Hall
22738 Mission Blvd
Hayward, CA 94541
GOOD TROUBLE LIVES ON - Nationwide Day of Protest honoring John Lewis
Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of action on the July 17th anniversary of the passing of Congressman John Lewis. We will protest against the attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration.
This is the next big day of protest following the huge & amazing SF Bay Area turnout for No Kings!
Where: Hayward Historic City Hall
When: Thursday, July 17 at 12 PM – 2 PM
Organizations: CODEPINK Hayward and Peace & Pizza
website: https://goodtroubleliveson.org/
.
Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people.
Coined by civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis, "Good Trouble" is the action of coming together to take peaceful, non-violent action to challenge injustice and create meaningful change.
On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.
From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it.
This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning. A continuation of the movement Lewis helped lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.
Please note: A core principle behind our Good Trouble Lives On actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 19, 2025 1:18PM
