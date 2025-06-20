From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Haight Ashbury Peace Vigil
Date:
Friday, June 20, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Cat
Location Details:
Corner of Fell and Masonic (at the Panhandle).
Haight Ashbury Peace Vigil at Masonic and Fell, in the Panhandle, between 6 and 8 pm. This is held outdoors - please dress for the weather.
We will have signs, candles, music, and snacks. We invite you to join us for 5 minutes, or for the whole two hours.
This vigil is held on the the third Friday of the month.
Pictures from our previous vigils can be seen here:
http://www.flickr.com/photos/haightpeacevigil/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 19, 2025 10:30AM
