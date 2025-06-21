top
Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights LGBTI / Queer

Palo Alto Home of Tesla Protest

Stanford shopping center. We start our protest at showroom's entrance that is at the end of Plum Dr. in Palo Alto at noon. At 1pm our mar...
Date:
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Email:
Location Details:
Stanford shopping center. We start our protest at showroom's entrance that is at the end of Plum Dr. in Palo Alto at noon. At 1pm our march through the mall starts and we return to the original point at about 1:30pm
Coming up this weekend SAT June 21 ...From noon to 2 pm Tesla show room in the Stanford Shopping Center. Enter via Plum Dr (off Sand Hill Rd.) in Palo Alto, the show room is at the end of Plum. …we exercise our right to demonstrate within the center as granted by the US Supreme Court Pruneyard ruling which the shopping center acknowledges. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins)

Our march THROUGH the mall starts at 1 pm. Street Theater with roles for all, protest songs and a lot more. This week a special stop in front of the Apple Store...Apple is complicit in genocide in Congo due to their use of conflict minerals.

The Saturday #teslatakedown doesn’t stop there as Palo Alto, the original of home of Tesla, has not one but TWO show rooms! The second is at 4180 el Camino real where we line the street from 1:00 to 3:00pm. Peak time is 2:30pm when we rally round the red Tesla logo sign out front near the entrance for entertainment... The Raging Grannies sing and sometimes there is street theater too.
For more information: http://www.thewolves.net
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 19, 2025 5:26AM
