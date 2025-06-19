Italian unions including the independent national logistics union SI Cobus will be having a general strike against the genocide in Gaza, the Ukraine war, the US Israel attack on Iran and the austerity policies of the Meloni and capitalist policians in Italy

The important Italian logistics union Si Cobas is planning to take place in a general strike in Italy on June 20, 2025 to protest the genocide in Gaza, the Ukraine war, the US Israeli war in Iran and the economic and social attacks the working class. Other trade unions including USB, SGB, FISI and FLAI. The national auto workers union will be having a nation wide strike as well but is limiting its demands to only economic issues.The speaker from Si Cobus also discussed the case of Italian American Luigi Mangione and theUS healthcare system. Italy has national healthcare for all residents regardless of status but that is also coming under attack by the Meloni government and capitalist politicians who are cutting services and staffing while increasing military spending for imperialist wars abroad.This interview was done on June 15, 2025