From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Italian General Strike by Si Cobas & Other Unions Against Genocide, Iran War & Austerity
Italian unions including the independent national logistics union SI Cobus will be having a general strike against the genocide in Gaza, the Ukraine war, the US Israel attack on Iran and the austerity policies of the Meloni and capitalist policians in Italy
The important Italian logistics union Si Cobas is planning to take place in a general strike in Italy on June 20, 2025 to protest the genocide in Gaza, the Ukraine war, the US Israeli war in Iran and the economic and social attacks the working class. Other trade unions including USB, SGB, FISI and FLAI. The national auto workers union will be having a nation wide strike as well but is limiting its demands to only economic issues.
The speaker from Si Cobus also discussed the case of Italian American Luigi Mangione and the
US healthcare system. Italy has national healthcare for all residents regardless of status but that is also coming under attack by the Meloni government and capitalist politicians who are cutting services and staffing while increasing military spending for imperialist wars abroad.
This interview was done on June 15, 2025
Additional Media:
Italy general strike on 20 June to hit air, rail and local public transport
https://www.wantedinrome.com/news/italy-general-strike-20-june-air-rail-public-transport.html
Italian S.I. Cobas Fed Ex Workers Face Attacks As Peschiera Leader Is Released
https://youtu.be/Slt3P-AFeno
"We're not criminals” Italian Si Corbus Worker Speaks Out
https://en.labournet.tv/were-not-criminals
Italian Class Struggle, Unions And the Political Crisis with Roberto Luzzi
https://youtu.be/E83MeER3GHo
Roberto Luzzi: Facing the coronavirus-capitalist epidemic in Italy
https://nobordersnews.org/2020/03/26/roberto-luzzi-facing-the-coronavirus-capitalist-epidemic-in-italy/?fbclid=IwAR2KNEgoolkOivjrcurBf-zoZ_kerhusXx2ZZPIeuPPhz0SCPvz74i3oGeg
Searches, arrests and complaints for the fight against the Piacenza TNT-FedEx. Hands off the workers and their struggles!
http://sicobas.org/2021/03/15/internationalism-searches-arrests-and-complaints-for-the-fight-against-the-piacenza-tnt-fedex-hands-off-the-workers-and-their-struggles/
Italians protest police repression of logistic workers in Piacenza
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2021/03/15/italians-protest-police-repression-of-logistic-workers-in-piacenza/
Italy’s Amazon Strike Shows How Workers Across the Supply Chain Can Unite
https://jacobinmag.com/2021/03/italy-nationwide-amazon-strike-march-22?fbclid=IwAR02ncJwD6MNgfihcwzNwoeQXgQ1u9-RnNiFJOrCDd0I07I5WYORi3BX4Xs
For more Info:
Si Cobas
https://sicobas.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The speaker from Si Cobus also discussed the case of Italian American Luigi Mangione and the
US healthcare system. Italy has national healthcare for all residents regardless of status but that is also coming under attack by the Meloni government and capitalist politicians who are cutting services and staffing while increasing military spending for imperialist wars abroad.
This interview was done on June 15, 2025
Additional Media:
Italy general strike on 20 June to hit air, rail and local public transport
https://www.wantedinrome.com/news/italy-general-strike-20-june-air-rail-public-transport.html
Italian S.I. Cobas Fed Ex Workers Face Attacks As Peschiera Leader Is Released
https://youtu.be/Slt3P-AFeno
"We're not criminals” Italian Si Corbus Worker Speaks Out
https://en.labournet.tv/were-not-criminals
Italian Class Struggle, Unions And the Political Crisis with Roberto Luzzi
https://youtu.be/E83MeER3GHo
Roberto Luzzi: Facing the coronavirus-capitalist epidemic in Italy
https://nobordersnews.org/2020/03/26/roberto-luzzi-facing-the-coronavirus-capitalist-epidemic-in-italy/?fbclid=IwAR2KNEgoolkOivjrcurBf-zoZ_kerhusXx2ZZPIeuPPhz0SCPvz74i3oGeg
Searches, arrests and complaints for the fight against the Piacenza TNT-FedEx. Hands off the workers and their struggles!
http://sicobas.org/2021/03/15/internationalism-searches-arrests-and-complaints-for-the-fight-against-the-piacenza-tnt-fedex-hands-off-the-workers-and-their-struggles/
Italians protest police repression of logistic workers in Piacenza
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2021/03/15/italians-protest-police-repression-of-logistic-workers-in-piacenza/
Italy’s Amazon Strike Shows How Workers Across the Supply Chain Can Unite
https://jacobinmag.com/2021/03/italy-nationwide-amazon-strike-march-22?fbclid=IwAR02ncJwD6MNgfihcwzNwoeQXgQ1u9-RnNiFJOrCDd0I07I5WYORi3BX4Xs
For more Info:
Si Cobas
https://sicobas.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/__LIA8alE6g
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network