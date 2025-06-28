Mental Resilience Under Occupation: Action Steps for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Soul of My Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

Arab Cultural and Community Center, 2 Plaza St, San Francisco, CA 94116

Join us for a powerful conversation with Shereen Khan-Amrikani, MA LMFT, as she shares insights from a recent mental health delegation to the occupied West Bank.



June 28 | 4-5:30 pm



Arab Cultural and Community Center, San Francisco



Together we'll explore how to sustain mental well-being while continuing the fight for justice during these challenging times.



RSVP required: tinyurl.com/ResistWithCare



