Mental Resilience Under Occupation: Action Steps for Palestine
Saturday, June 28, 2025
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Class/Workshop
Soul of My Soul Exhibit
Arab Cultural and Community Center, 2 Plaza St, San Francisco, CA 94116
Join us for a powerful conversation with Shereen Khan-Amrikani, MA LMFT, as she shares insights from a recent mental health delegation to the occupied West Bank.
Together we'll explore how to sustain mental well-being while continuing the fight for justice during these challenging times.
RSVP required: tinyurl.com/ResistWithCare
For more information: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/soulof...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 18, 2025 11:29PM
