Free Palestine/No War with Iran

Date:

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Justice Coalition

Email:

Phone:

4155850414

Location Details:

Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz

All Out for Palestine. Welcome tourists with good spirits and support for Palestinian Rights, BDS and Ceasefire and opposition to Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide. No war with Iran.

