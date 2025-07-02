top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/2/2025
East Bay Government & Elections

Banking Independence Day 2025

Oscar Perry Abello, author and economic justice reporter
original image (692x662)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Public Bank East Bay
Email:
Location Details:
CoBiz
1503 Macdonald Avenue
Richmond, CA

free and no registration required
Public Bank East Bay invites you to Banking Independence Day 2025. Come break bread with us, learn about public and community banking, and connect with like-minded folks. Substantial finger foods will be served.

Deep budget cuts, financial instability, and political volatility are threatening the health, safety, and economic well-being of our communities. This current moment demonstrates in the starkest of ways the importance of strong and resilient local financial systems.

Journalist and author Oscar Perry Abello (whose new book The Banks We Deserve traces the history and potential of local, inclusive banking) will speak about the book, after which Alameda County Treasurer Hank Levy and Richmond City Councilmember Claudia Jimenez will join local community experts on the intersection between banking and their work to explore how public banks can democratize capital, create affordable housing, support small businesses, and advance clean energy initiatives.

Friends of the Public Bank East Bay (PBEB) is a grassroots-led initiative to create California’s first public bank and is part of a growing national movement for locally owned, mission-driven finance that puts community needs ahead of private profits. It is endorsed by more than 25 local elected officials and more than 70 local nonprofits, unions, grassroots organizations, and political groups.
For more information: https://www.publicbankeastbay.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 18, 2025 2:10PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$255.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code