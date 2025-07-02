From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Banking Independence Day 2025
Date:
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Public Bank East Bay
Email:
Location Details:
CoBiz
1503 Macdonald Avenue
Richmond, CA
free and no registration required
1503 Macdonald Avenue
Richmond, CA
free and no registration required
Public Bank East Bay invites you to Banking Independence Day 2025. Come break bread with us, learn about public and community banking, and connect with like-minded folks. Substantial finger foods will be served.
Deep budget cuts, financial instability, and political volatility are threatening the health, safety, and economic well-being of our communities. This current moment demonstrates in the starkest of ways the importance of strong and resilient local financial systems.
Journalist and author Oscar Perry Abello (whose new book The Banks We Deserve traces the history and potential of local, inclusive banking) will speak about the book, after which Alameda County Treasurer Hank Levy and Richmond City Councilmember Claudia Jimenez will join local community experts on the intersection between banking and their work to explore how public banks can democratize capital, create affordable housing, support small businesses, and advance clean energy initiatives.
Friends of the Public Bank East Bay (PBEB) is a grassroots-led initiative to create California’s first public bank and is part of a growing national movement for locally owned, mission-driven finance that puts community needs ahead of private profits. It is endorsed by more than 25 local elected officials and more than 70 local nonprofits, unions, grassroots organizations, and political groups.
Deep budget cuts, financial instability, and political volatility are threatening the health, safety, and economic well-being of our communities. This current moment demonstrates in the starkest of ways the importance of strong and resilient local financial systems.
Journalist and author Oscar Perry Abello (whose new book The Banks We Deserve traces the history and potential of local, inclusive banking) will speak about the book, after which Alameda County Treasurer Hank Levy and Richmond City Councilmember Claudia Jimenez will join local community experts on the intersection between banking and their work to explore how public banks can democratize capital, create affordable housing, support small businesses, and advance clean energy initiatives.
Friends of the Public Bank East Bay (PBEB) is a grassroots-led initiative to create California’s first public bank and is part of a growing national movement for locally owned, mission-driven finance that puts community needs ahead of private profits. It is endorsed by more than 25 local elected officials and more than 70 local nonprofits, unions, grassroots organizations, and political groups.
For more information: https://www.publicbankeastbay.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 18, 2025 2:10PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network