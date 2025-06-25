top
"No Place to Grow" Screening & Panel Discussion at the Beach Flats Garden

The Beach Flats Garden, El Jardín De La Playa, on the corner of Third, Raymond, and Uden Streets in Santa Cruz
original image (1407x1775)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
via Campesina Womb Justice
Location Details:
The Beach Flats Garden, El Jardín De La Playa, on the corner of Third, Raymond, and Uden Streets in Santa Cruz
🌿Community Building Is Everything Right Now‼️

We must not forget the ones who came before us & are currently forgotten.

We must fight for the little we have left.

Please come watch the 2020 documentary No Place To Grow by Michelle Aguilar Ficara at the Beach Flats Garden

We will have a panel discussion with Don Emilio, elder jardín protector, Marciano Cruz, Beach Flats organizer & artist, and others.

If you’re interested in supporting the event send a DM.

🌿The Beach Flats Garden, El Jardín De La Playa, is located on the corner of Third, Raymond, and Uden Streets & it is owned by the Santa Cruz Seaside Company, the largest tax revenue for the city of Santa Cruz.

🕯️El jardín is the heart & soul of our local brown immigrant community🕯️

However, after the loss of 40% of the jardín in 2016 when the Seaside tried to relocate the garden (to increase commercial use of that space), the community & garden haven’t had proper care & attention by city officials.

The garden & community vibrancy have deteriorated significantly.

The jardín used to be & will continue to be a space for brown Indigenous immigrant folx to plant their ancestral foods autonomously & bring community together for inter generational community celebrations.

@campesinawombjustice is committed to uplifting brown communities in both north & south county.

Nuestra Lucha es por la vida, por la gente, por la tierra. ✨🤲🏾✨🌿

Afuera con los políticos capitalistas ‼️❤️‍🔥✨✊🏾✨🪶✨🌿
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DK-X2hvzTgv/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 18, 2025 8:36AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$255.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

