Emergency Vigil: Stop Israeli Aggression
Date:
Friday, June 20, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
vigil4gaza
Location Details:
555 Embarcadero Rd.
Attack on Iran violates international law! Stop Israeli Aggression.
5:30pm to 7pm Friday June 20
555 Embarcadero Rd.
Near Stanford University entrance
(Embarcadero/Galvez and El Camino Real intersection)
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 17, 2025 4:36PM
