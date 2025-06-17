G7 Summit Overshadowed by Middle East Conflicts by Brigid Smith

The worsening conflict between Iran and Israel dominated the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

Religious Groups Gather at G7 to Press Debt Relief and Economic Policy Decisions to Protect the Vulnerable



Faith Leaders Vow to Attend Future G7, G20, IMF and UN Meetings Until Jubilee Holy Year Debt Relief Goals Are Met



Washington DC – The worsening conflict between Iran and Israel dominated the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. During the three-day heads of state meeting, a general customary communique was not issued. The group agreed on and released a joint “Statement on Recent Developments between Israel and Iran.” A focus for the leaders were discussions on the global economic situation, trade and debt.



“Debt crises are hurting the entire global economy and worsening poverty in too many countries,” said Eric LeCompte, the Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA Network. “For 25 years the G7 has led the way on debt relief and improving the financial system. We need the G7 to take leadership again.”



This month, the World Bank found that more than 800 million people live in extreme poverty, a number higher than previous estimates indicated. The number underscores the fragility of the recovery in many developing countries struggling with the post-pandemic aftermath and ensuing war, inflation and interest rate shocks. Religious groups are sounding alarms on these current financial and economic conditions as reported by the World Bank.



"Faith groups in more than 160 countries launched 5 years of debt relief campaigns during the religious Holy Year of Jubilee 2025," shared LeCompte who advises a multitude of interfaith groups. "In the days leading up to the G7 Summit, groups representing the majority of the world's faith traditions gathered in the Canadian Rockies to urge rapid action."



Faith leaders delivered more than 150,000 petitions to the G7 to end debt crises, prevent future crisis and make changes to the financial system to address poverty.



“The G7 cares about how debt impacts poverty and global financial stability," stated LeCompte who serves on United Nations debt expert groups. "Reducing unsustainable debts is on the G7 agenda because debt crises increase everyone's food and fuel prices and harm everybody’s economic security."

