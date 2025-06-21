From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#TeslaTakedown San Jose / Santana Row
Date:
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd
San Jose, CA 95117
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
⚡Stopping Musk will protect our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
Bring a sign, a water bottle, a friend or two. Wear sunscreen/hat
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: http://teslatakedown.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 17, 2025 10:59AM
