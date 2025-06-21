#TeslaTakedown San Jose / Santana Row

Date:

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd

San Jose, CA 95117

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will protect our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

Bring a sign, a water bottle, a friend or two. Wear sunscreen/hat

#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla

