The San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for their new show for Summer 2025 – DISRUPTION - A Musical Farce.London Nelson Community Center - (Outdoors)Sun., July 13 - 4:00 pm show (Music 3:30) Ticket Info: FREE301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060 ($20 suggested donation)The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime TroupeOpens their 66th Season with:DISRUPTION - A Musical FarceJuly 4 – August 3, 2025Written by Michael Gene Sullivan & Marie CartierMusic and Lyrics by Daniel SavioDirected by Michael Gene SullivanMusic Direction by Daniel SavioDISRUPTION - A Musical Farce asks the political question: as the United States slides towards authoritarianism will San Francisco become a center of resistance, or just a corporate suburb of Silicon Valley?In a city where nothing is more important than “innovation” Augie – a son of immigrants whose life is all about helping his neighbors navigate an increasingly underfunded system. Meanwhile a tech genius is all about making a city attractive to the right kind of people. Who wouldn’t want that? Soon San Francisco will be a suburb of Silicon Valley - and just in time for the president’s upcoming visit. But if the city is poised to be a calm, efficient paradise why is everything suddenly on… FIRE!