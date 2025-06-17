top
View events for the week of 7/13/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action

DISRUPTION - A Musical Farce by San Francisco Mime Troupe

Disruption - A Musican Farce.
original image (825x1275)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
LAwrence Helman
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz
The San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for their new show for Summer 2025 – DISRUPTION - A Musical Farce.

London Nelson Community Center - (Outdoors)
Sun., July 13 - 4:00 pm show (Music 3:30) Ticket Info: FREE
301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060 ($20 suggested donation)

The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe
Opens their 66th Season with:
DISRUPTION - A Musical Farce
July 4 – August 3, 2025
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan & Marie Cartier
Music and Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Michael Gene Sullivan
Music Direction by Daniel Savio
https://www.sfmt.org

DISRUPTION - A Musical Farce asks the political question: as the United States slides towards authoritarianism will San Francisco become a center of resistance, or just a corporate suburb of Silicon Valley?

In a city where nothing is more important than “innovation” Augie – a son of immigrants whose life is all about helping his neighbors navigate an increasingly underfunded system. Meanwhile a tech genius is all about making a city attractive to the right kind of people. Who wouldn’t want that? Soon San Francisco will be a suburb of Silicon Valley - and just in time for the president’s upcoming visit. But if the city is poised to be a calm, efficient paradise why is everything suddenly on… FIRE!

For more information: http://sfmt.org/press-disruption
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 17, 2025 9:45AM
§
by LAwrence Helman
Tue, Jun 17, 2025 9:45AM
Disruption - A Musican Farce.
original image (1955x1286)
http://sfmt.org/press-disruption
