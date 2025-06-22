Resistencia Open Mic

Date:

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

via River Studio

Location Details:

Tannery Arts Center COURTYARD, 1060 River St., Santa Cruz

***WRITING WORKSHOP from 2-3PM ~ OPEN MIC from 3-5PM***



Words hold power and we want hear what’s been weighing on your heart. With all the chaos of the world, our goal is to hold space for folks to express themselves. Hosted in collaboration with The Sacred Poets ❤️‍🔥



This Sunday from 3-5PM ~ We look forward to being in community with you!



📍 Tannery Arts Center COURTYARD

1060 River St., Santa Cruz CA