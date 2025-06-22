From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Resistencia Open Mic
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
via River Studio
Location Details:
Tannery Arts Center COURTYARD, 1060 River St., Santa Cruz
***WRITING WORKSHOP from 2-3PM ~ OPEN MIC from 3-5PM***
Words hold power and we want hear what’s been weighing on your heart. With all the chaos of the world, our goal is to hold space for folks to express themselves. Hosted in collaboration with The Sacred Poets ❤️🔥
This Sunday from 3-5PM ~ We look forward to being in community with you!
📍 Tannery Arts Center COURTYARD
1060 River St., Santa Cruz CA
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/riverstudio116/
