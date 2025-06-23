From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Cold As ICE: Protest Elon Musk and the Billionaire Class
Date:
Monday, June 23, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Tesla Engineering Headquarters
Page Mill Road & Hanover Street
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Page Mill Road & Hanover Street
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Elon Musk used his vast fortune to help Donald Trump get elected, who is now actively engaged in a mass deportation of tax paying, peace loving immigrants. Musk and his fellow billionaires must be held accountable.
On Monday June 23 join us at Tesla's Engineering HQ intersection of Page Mill Rd. and Hanover St. Where else but in the city that is the original HOME of Tesla...Palo Alto!
From 4 to 6pm...lots of tech bro traffic driving by...let them see your signs. Key point for this event is Cold as ICE, but you are welcome to bring signs that express your feelings about Musk and his broligarchy. We have some extra to share. Large signs with very bold print are best, but don't let that challenge stop you from joining us!
Drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. Bring LGBTQ+ flags and accessories and any signs that connects #NaziMusk with fascist ICE.
Park in College Terrace neighborhood on Hanover and other neighborhood streets. This is on the WEST side of Page Mill Rd. (No parking on east side of Page Mill Rd. as that is Stanford Research Park...private property.)
Then walking cross Page Mill at traffic light.
For disability access contact the Raging Grannies at info [at] raginggrannies.com.
Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy. The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. This is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun.
Join us.
Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig).
On Monday June 23 join us at Tesla's Engineering HQ intersection of Page Mill Rd. and Hanover St. Where else but in the city that is the original HOME of Tesla...Palo Alto!
From 4 to 6pm...lots of tech bro traffic driving by...let them see your signs. Key point for this event is Cold as ICE, but you are welcome to bring signs that express your feelings about Musk and his broligarchy. We have some extra to share. Large signs with very bold print are best, but don't let that challenge stop you from joining us!
Drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. Bring LGBTQ+ flags and accessories and any signs that connects #NaziMusk with fascist ICE.
Park in College Terrace neighborhood on Hanover and other neighborhood streets. This is on the WEST side of Page Mill Rd. (No parking on east side of Page Mill Rd. as that is Stanford Research Park...private property.)
Then walking cross Page Mill at traffic light.
For disability access contact the Raging Grannies at info [at] raginggrannies.com.
Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy. The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. This is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun.
Join us.
Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig).
For more information: http://www.thewolves.net
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 17, 2025 3:32AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network