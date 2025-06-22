From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Street Medic Training Workshop in Oakland
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
The Oak Grove, 3630 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
Street Medic Training Workshop on June 22nd from 12:30-3:30 pm
Location: The Oak Grove, 3630 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (a new community space)
Donation: $20 (to pay instructors, fund supplies for the group, and cover other costs - but - there's no pressure to pay)
Take This Workshop form trained and experienced Street Medics, and join our team that will be attending large protests very soon - ready to help any activists injured or hurt.
Location: The Oak Grove, 3630 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (a new community space)
Donation: $20 (to pay instructors, fund supplies for the group, and cover other costs - but - there's no pressure to pay)
Take This Workshop form trained and experienced Street Medics, and join our team that will be attending large protests very soon - ready to help any activists injured or hurt.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 16, 2025 8:46PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network