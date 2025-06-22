Street Medic Training Workshop in Oakland

Date:

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

Location Details:

The Oak Grove, 3630 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

Street Medic Training Workshop on June 22nd from 12:30-3:30 pm



Location: The Oak Grove, 3630 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (a new community space)



Donation: $20 (to pay instructors, fund supplies for the group, and cover other costs - but - there's no pressure to pay)



Take This Workshop form trained and experienced Street Medics, and join our team that will be attending large protests very soon - ready to help any activists injured or hurt.

