Hands off Iran Emergency Protest
Date:
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War
Location Details:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library
Corner of East San Fernando Street & South 4th Street
San José, CA 95112
HANDS OFF IRAN!
Emergency protest in front of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library!
Co-sponsored by San José Against War, San José Peace & Justice Center, FRSO San José, DSA Silicon Valley, CAIR California, Vigil 4 Gaza, Santa Clara County Green Party
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 16, 2025 8:44PM
