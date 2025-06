The Ninth Circuit Appeals Court temporarily blocked restoration of control of the National Guard to California last week. The case continues tomorrow, June 17.REMINDER: Gavin Newsom, et al. v. Donald J. Trump, et al. hearing,June 17, 2025 at 12:00 PMDue to the level of interest in this case, the court will hold a remote hearing by Zoom.Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/zEitAzKSInI The presiding panel of judges (Bennett, Miller, and Sung) and counsel for both parties will participate remotely. Proceedings will be live-streamed with unlimited public access via a provided link (above). There is also an option for limited in-person viewing at the Courthouse in San Francisco,James R. Browning U.S. Courthouse95 Seventh Street, San Francisco'To access a 9th Circuit Court Zoom hearing, you'll need to install the Zoom application on your computer or mobile device... If you're a member of the public wanting to listen to a non-trial proceeding, you may need to sign up for a "listen only" option.'