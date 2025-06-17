From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Newsom v. Trump
Date:
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
Curt
Location Details:
James R. Browning U.S. Courthouse
95 Seventh Street, San Francisco
The Ninth Circuit Appeals Court temporarily blocked restoration of control of the National Guard to California last week. The case continues tomorrow, June 17.
REMINDER: Gavin Newsom, et al. v. Donald J. Trump, et al. hearing,
June 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM
Due to the level of interest in this case, the court will hold a remote hearing by Zoom.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/zEitAzKSInI
The presiding panel of judges (Bennett, Miller, and Sung) and counsel for both parties will participate remotely. Proceedings will be live-streamed with unlimited public access via a provided link (above). There is also an option for limited in-person viewing at the Courthouse in San Francisco,
James R. Browning U.S. Courthouse
95 Seventh Street, San Francisco
'To access a 9th Circuit Court Zoom hearing, you'll need to install the Zoom application on your computer or mobile device... If you're a member of the public wanting to listen to a non-trial proceeding, you may need to sign up for a "listen only" option.'
For more information: https://californiaglobe.com/fr/ninth-circu...
► ▼ IMC Network