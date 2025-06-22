Students Speak Out! Immigration & Liberation American Law & Disorder

Date:

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

University of San Francisco students will speak on U.S. government accountability to uphold the Constitution relating to both immigration enforcement and our civil liberties. They will explain how anti-immigrant forces intentionally create panic and fear, and will present a Know Your Rights description. Legal options will be explained; and they will share ways ordinary citizens can support immigrants during this time of growing immigration instability. The latest court rulings will also be discussed, and what they portend for the future of our democracy.



Camila Carrera is USF School of Law graduate, and since 2018, has worked at various immigration firms and recently has been involved in complex immigration cases. Mirna Champ is a 3rd year law student at USF, already working directly with immigrants navigating defensive and affirmative asylum, termination cases and other humanitarian relief cases.



Please join us for a most exciting presentation and open discussion.

