top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/22/2025
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Immigrant Rights

Students Speak Out! Immigration & Liberation American Law & Disorder

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94481419412?pwd=yJ9AcaSLWgfW1n3754H3tVbeNki2Nk.1
Download PDF (608.4KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/94481419412?pwd=yJ9AcaSLWgfW1n3754H3tVbeNki2Nk.1
University of San Francisco students will speak on U.S. government accountability to uphold the Constitution relating to both immigration enforcement and our civil liberties. They will explain how anti-immigrant forces intentionally create panic and fear, and will present a Know Your Rights description. Legal options will be explained; and they will share ways ordinary citizens can support immigrants during this time of growing immigration instability. The latest court rulings will also be discussed, and what they portend for the future of our democracy.

Camila Carrera is USF School of Law graduate, and since 2018, has worked at various immigration firms and recently has been involved in complex immigration cases. Mirna Champ is a 3rd year law student at USF, already working directly with immigrants navigating defensive and affirmative asylum, termination cases and other humanitarian relief cases.

Please join us for a most exciting presentation and open discussion.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:56PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$270.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code