San Francisco Labor & Workers

Bill Sheilds:The Federal Unionist Network organizes to stop DOGE cuts

Download PDF (679.8KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96934465087?pwd=R7voICnycAZuWXPjdGlrMnhn6NbEMg.1
The final Forum of the 2024-2025 year is also the kickoﬀ event for San Francisco Labor Fest 2025. Bill Shields will present about the Federal Unionist Network (FUN), an informal association of Federal Unionist and our other allies organizing to support each other in their push back against the chaos and attacks on public services and workers by the Trump administration, Elon Musk and DOGE including Trump’s order claiming to end Union contracts covering most Federal workers. Our speaker is Professor Bill Shields, former Chair of Labor and Community Studies City College San Francisco, Community Organizer ,Founder of Working Class Theater and a scholar in the History of the Labor Movement in America
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:55PM
