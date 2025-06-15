No War On Iran! Arms Embargo! End the Genocide! Open the Border to Save Lives!

Date:

Monday, June 16, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

CODEPINK Bay Area

Location Details:

Gather at 19th & Broadway, Oakland. March to Lake Merritt & Rep. Lateefah Simon's office @One Kaiser Plaza (about 6 blocks).

Join CODEPINK Bay Area in solidarity with the March to Gaza with 5 main demands: 1. Ceasefire 2. Open the Gaza border for aid 3. Withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza 4. A reconstruction program 5. End of colonization in the West Bank. March from 19th & Broadway in Oakland to Lake Merritt and Rep. Lateefah Simon's office at One Kaiser Plaza (about 6 blocks). Request Simon's leadership for arms embargo to Israel and in opening the border for life-saving aid -- food, water, medical supplies, fuel -- to enter Gaza. Program with singer-songwriter Betsy Rose, poetry, chalking, enactment of drama to open the Rafah Border Crossing, with starving Palestinians, IDF border guards, Settlers, Aid Workers, and Marchers who succeed in getting the border open. Bring bowls and pots symbolizing starvation, signs, march with our red banners with names of children murdered by Israel with US weapons and financing. Write messages to Rep. Simon. Family-friendly, pro-peace and anti-genocide and war.