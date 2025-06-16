From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Against the Trump Regime
Date:
Monday, June 16, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Civil Rights Group
Location Details:
Corner of Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz
Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on our civil rights by Trump and his minions. Come join us! There are pre-made signs available. Current issues include mass deportations/kidnappings by masked ICE goons without warrants, Marines deployed in L.A., violence against Senator Padilla and attacks on free speech. We are peaceful and try not to get into it with any hecklers.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 15, 2025 2:45PM
