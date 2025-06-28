From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Diametric Dyke March for a Free Palestine
Saturday, June 28, 2025
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
GAY SHAME
Meet at 18th and Dolores in SF
ACT UP! FISTS UP! MASK UP!
SAT JUNE 28 2025
18TH AND DOLORES
SAN FRANCISCO
GATHER AT 4PM
MARCH AT 5PM
The @sfdykemarch thinks that “dyke solidarity, dyke resistance” means centering zioni$t fragility instead of rejecting their rhetoric that enables ethnic cleansing and settler colonialism 😱
❌ Don’t side with genocide this pride ❌
Rise up from the lesbian death bed of pink washing, and into the streets with us to march for the liberatory potential of queer resistance and a free Palestine 🇵🇸
DYKES HATE ICE
DYKES HATE COPS
DYKES HATE TERFS
DYKES HATE ZIONISTS
DYKES HATE THE STATE
DYKES HATE COLONIALISM
#gayshame #lgbtpride🏳️🌈 #dykemarch #sanfrancisco #dolorespark #trans #queer
