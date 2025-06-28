top
Palestine San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

The Diametric Dyke March for a Free Palestine

poster
original image (559x637)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
GAY SHAME
Location Details:
Meet at 18th and Dolores in SF
ACT UP! FISTS UP! MASK UP!

SAT JUNE 28 2025
18TH AND DOLORES
SAN FRANCISCO

GATHER AT 4PM
MARCH AT 5PM

The @sfdykemarch thinks that “dyke solidarity, dyke resistance” means centering zioni$t fragility instead of rejecting their rhetoric that enables ethnic cleansing and settler colonialism 😱

❌ Don’t side with genocide this pride ❌

Rise up from the lesbian death bed of pink washing, and into the streets with us to march for the liberatory potential of queer resistance and a free Palestine 🇵🇸

DYKES HATE ICE
DYKES HATE COPS
DYKES HATE TERFS
DYKES HATE ZIONISTS
DYKES HATE THE STATE
DYKES HATE COLONIALISM

#gayshame #lgbtpride🏳️‍🌈 #dykemarch #sanfrancisco #dolorespark #trans #queer
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 15, 2025 6:53AM
