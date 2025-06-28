The Diametric Dyke March for a Free Palestine

Saturday, June 28, 2025

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Protest

GAY SHAME

Meet at 18th and Dolores in SF

ACT UP! FISTS UP! MASK UP!



GATHER AT 4PM

MARCH AT 5PM



The @sfdykemarch thinks that “dyke solidarity, dyke resistance” means centering zioni$t fragility instead of rejecting their rhetoric that enables ethnic cleansing and settler colonialism 😱



❌ Don’t side with genocide this pride ❌



Rise up from the lesbian death bed of pink washing, and into the streets with us to march for the liberatory potential of queer resistance and a free Palestine 🇵🇸



DYKES HATE ICE

DYKES HATE COPS

DYKES HATE TERFS

DYKES HATE ZIONISTS

DYKES HATE THE STATE

DYKES HATE COLONIALISM



#gayshame #lgbtpride🏳️‍🌈 #dykemarch #sanfrancisco #dolorespark #trans #queer