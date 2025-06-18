top
Download PDF (1.2MB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Partisan Defense Committee
Email:
Location Details:
Consulate General of France, San Francisco
44 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94104
The French state has unleashed a sweeping campaign of repression against pro-Palestinian activists, trade unionists and leftists. Among those targeted (see reverse), Gaël Quirante and Anasse Kazib—Marxist leaders of the Nouveau Parti Anticapitaliste-Révolutionnaires and Révolution Permanente respectively—are facing trial on trumped-up charges on 12 and 18 June. The aim is clear: to silence the left.

This comes on top of a growing number of others who have been repressed for their support of the Palestinian struggle and the trade union movement in France. The state has recently ordered the dissolution of Urgence Palestine. As in the U.S. and elsewhere, support for Palestine and working-class struggle is being criminalized as “support for terrorism”. This crackdown also extends to France’s colonies, such as Kanaky and Martinique, where recent mass movements have been brutally repressed.

In opposition to the show trials of Quirante and Kazib—and to the wider repression of the left—we call for protests in front of French embassies and consulates around the world. The international labor movement must be made aware of the crackdown in France, and the greatest possible pressure must be brought to bear on the French state to drop all charges against Kazib, Quirante and all those facing repression! Come out and join us!
