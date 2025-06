From the Open-Publishing Newswire

No War with Iran

Date:

Friday, June 13, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Code Pink Bay Area/Steve Schiesser

Location Details:

University Avenue overpass in Berkeley 4:30

University Avenue and Bonar St. in Berkeley at 5.

Join the banner drop on the university Avenue overpass in Berkeley at 4:30 today and then join CODEPINK on University Ave. and Bonar in Berkeley with banners saying stop bombing Iran! End the genocide! end war! Bring noise makers.