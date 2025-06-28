Dykes For A Free Palestine

Date:

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Dykes for Palestine

Location Details:

Going to the Dyke March? Meet up with Dykes For Palestine at 4pm at 18th and Dolores Streets in San Francisco. Join our strong spirited gathering to show solidarity with Palestine, demand No More Bombs, No More Genocide, Stop US Billions $$$ to Fund Israeli Terror. For life, for liberation, for our humanity.