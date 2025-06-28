From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Dykes For A Free Palestine
Date:
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Dykes for Palestine
Location Details:
18th Street and Dolores, San Francisco
For more information, contact dykes4palestine [at] gmail.com
Going to the Dyke March? Meet up with Dykes For Palestine at 4pm at 18th and Dolores Streets in San Francisco. Join our strong spirited gathering to show solidarity with Palestine, demand No More Bombs, No More Genocide, Stop US Billions $$$ to Fund Israeli Terror. For life, for liberation, for our humanity.
