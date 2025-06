June 24: A nonviolent HUMAN BLOCKADE is planned at Travis during early morning commute, as we pledge to put our bodies between the weapons and the children and people of Gaza.Register to get on the Gaza Freedom Bus by June 20:(Leaves MacArthur BART station at 5:30am)Offer a carpool or join one here:Shamefully, Travis Air Force Base, the largest U.S. Air Force transport base in the country, sends weapons to Israel AND is aiding in mass deportation flights. It is also being considered for an ICE Detention Center. Our coalition pledges to continue our ongoing protests and Human Blockades at Travis until these illegal activities stop and Travis is no longer complicit in genocide.Supported by 30 sponsors and endorsers. We invite other organizations to join our campaign.Legal Observers and Security monitors to participate.Risking arrest is optional, and many support roles are needed.Please contact us for questions or more information: toby4peace [at] sonic.net