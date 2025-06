ZoomThe film screening will be followed by discussions with the audience.The film uses eyewitness testimony to describe the horror of the Zionist massacre of unarmed civilians in Lydda and Ramle during the 1948 Nakba. The massacre was followed by forced expulsion of 70,000 Palestinians from their homes who were forced to march in the hills towards Ramallah in the searing heat of July with no food nor water.================================================================CALL TO ACTION1) Block the Bombs Act2) Tell Congress: Stop the humanitarian blockade on Gaza3) Email Congress: Let Aid In4) Tell BBC: Publish Gaza: Medics Under Fire!5) Submit a Complaint to the Senate Select Committee on Ethics Against Sen. Lindsey Graham!6) Tell Microsoft: No tech for genocide.7) Tell Trader Joe’s: Stop Selling Israeli Products & Meet with us for a Teach-in!8) Tell PayPal: Stop Discriminating Against Palestinians9) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Cosponsor H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza✅ Publicly call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza.✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza.✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to IsraelWhite House Comment LineOpen Tuesday & Thursday 11am-3pm ESTComment Line (202) 456-1111Switchboard (202) 456-1414Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ Senator Alex Padilla(202) 224-3553 DC officeSenator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego officeEmail Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/ Senator Adam Schiff(202) 224-3841 DC officeEmail: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.govWebsite: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/ Congressional Switchboard(202) 224-3121Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative ==================================================================FOR LOCAL ACTIONS (growing list gathered by USCPR):==================================================================BOYCOTTBDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/ No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/