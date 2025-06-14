From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free virtual screening of the documentary film "The Lydda Death March"
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c_041-KTQqSUJ7VWqEzlYw#/registration
The film screening will be followed by discussions with the audience.
The film uses eyewitness testimony to describe the horror of the Zionist massacre of unarmed civilians in Lydda and Ramle during the 1948 Nakba. The massacre was followed by forced expulsion of 70,000 Palestinians from their homes who were forced to march in the hills towards Ramallah in the searing heat of July with no food nor water.
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
1) Block the Bombs Act
https://uscpract.org/blockthebombs
2) Tell Congress: Stop the humanitarian blockade on Gaza
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-stop-the-humanitarian-blockade-on-gaza/
3) Email Congress: Let Aid In
https://bit.ly/letaidin
4) Tell BBC: Publish Gaza: Medics Under Fire!
https://www.codepink.org/bbcgaza
5) Submit a Complaint to the Senate Select Committee on Ethics Against Sen. Lindsey Graham!
https://www.codepink.org/grahamcomplaint
6) Tell Microsoft: No tech for genocide.
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-microsoft-to-stop-partnering-with-israels-genocide
7) Tell Trader Joe’s: Stop Selling Israeli Products & Meet with us for a Teach-in!
https://www.codepink.org/tjteachin
8) Tell PayPal: Stop Discriminating Against Palestinians
https://action.eko.org/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?source=campaigns
9) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Cosponsor H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act
✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza
✅ Publicly call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza.
✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza.
✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday & Thursday 11am-3pm EST
Comment Line (202) 456-1111
Switchboard (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
==================================================================
FOR LOCAL ACTIONS (growing list gathered by USCPR):
https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
==================================================================
BOYCOTT
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events
