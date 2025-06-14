Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up at Jaffa Coffee Roasters

Date:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ceasefire Postcards

Location Details:

1701 University Ave, Berkeley CA

This Saturday, June 14, from 10 am to 12 pm, we will meet at Jaffa Coffee Roasters, located at 1701 University Ave in Berkeley, to continue raising our voices in support of the Palestinian people against the ongoing genocide.



We will write to the Hague Group, a coalition of countries committed to ensuring justice for the Palestinian people, asking them to establish an international protective force to be deployed urgently to Palestine to stop the genocide, ensure unhindered humanitarian aid, and guarantee the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people. We will also write to the Egyptian Embassy to demand the immediate opening of the Rafah border crossing, to allow unimpeded humanitarian aid into Gaza, and to stop the obstruction of activists seeking to challenge Israel’s blockade. In addition, we will continue to call on Senators Padilla and Schiff, along with other U.S. officials, to comply with U.S. and international law by ending their support for Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. We will also demand the immediate release of Mahmoud Khalil.



Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.



We must not yield in our commitment to a liberated Palestine. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support NGOs on the ground; boycott Israel’s products and those of companies profiting from the oppression of Palestinians (use apps like Boycat and NoThanks, as well as the AFSC website Disoccupied.com, to guide your ethical consumer choices). We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.



*** We’ve been hosting this pop-up almost every weekend since December 2023, and we’re grateful for the ongoing support. To help cover costs, we’re kindly asking for donations to purchase stamps and postcards. Alternatively, feel free to bring your own stamps and postcards to contribute.





