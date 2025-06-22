From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Boycott Chevron Picket
Sunday, June 22, 2025
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Protest
SF CHEVRON BOYCOTT ACTION
At the chevron gas station located on 3675 Geary Blvd, San Francisco (Intersection of Geary & Aguello, MUNI 38 & 33)
Palestine's boycott, divest and sanction movement has called for a boycott of chevron gas stations worldwide until chevron cancels its contracts with israel and stops profiting from genocide. Join us in picketing at this chevron station in san francisco! Please show your solidarity and bring signs, palestinian flags and/or keffiyehs.
https://uscpr.org/campaigns/boycott-chevron/
For more information: https://uscpr.org/campaigns/boycott-chevron/
