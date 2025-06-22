Trump’s Program of Deportations and Border Militarization - with Todd Miller

Date:

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Now

Location Details:

Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center

2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703

From Obama to Biden to Trump, the U.S. has carried out aggressive anti-immigrant deportation programs and border militarization. Now, Trump has accelerated these attacks into a full-scale militarized assault on immigrants and anyone who attempts to resist their authoritarian regime.



Join us to discuss this issue with independent journalist and author, Todd Miller, who has written about border issues for more than 15 years.



Join us for a presentation and discussion.