Trump’s Program of Deportations and Border Militarization - with Todd Miller
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center
2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
From Obama to Biden to Trump, the U.S. has carried out aggressive anti-immigrant deportation programs and border militarization. Now, Trump has accelerated these attacks into a full-scale militarized assault on immigrants and anyone who attempts to resist their authoritarian regime.
Join us to discuss this issue with independent journalist and author, Todd Miller, who has written about border issues for more than 15 years.
Join us for a presentation and discussion.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/trumps-prog...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 12, 2025 9:37PM
