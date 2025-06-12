From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Street Medics are Organizing for Future Protests
Want to be a Street Medic? We're organizing on Signal to provide first aid at protests
Our Street Medic group is forming on SIgnal - just look for SF Street Medics if you want to join.
SF Street Medics will attend protests and help with needed First Aid that can include dehydration, tear gas relief, cuts & abrasions & bruises, and other injuries if the action gets violent.
We will wear uniforms, carry supplies, get trained via experts and online instructions.
Our goal is to be ready by July 1 or earlier.
Look for us on Signal or reply to this email if you have questions.
