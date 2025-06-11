Community Rally & Bike Ride Against ICE + White Supremacy

Date:

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Repost

Location Details:

Town Clock, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz

We’re calling upon all Peoples on Amah Mutsun Territory to PULL UP & STAND UP in Solidarity with ALL OPPRESSED PEOPLES FROM the Flats, Watsonville, LA, OXNARD, TO SUDAN, Chiapas, & PALESTINA 🇵🇸 ‼️LETS MOBILIZE & SYNC OUR ENERGIES & RESOURCES for those living in terror‼️🍉 🚲 🍓



We’re leaning into community to keep each other safe.



We’re building new collaborations for these new times that necessitate UNITY for COLLECTIVE POWER.



Please let us know if u can help out or when ICE comes to our community.

We need bikes & motorcycles & vehicles, bring posters.