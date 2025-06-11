From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Rally & Bike Ride Against ICE + White Supremacy
Date:
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Repost
Location Details:
Town Clock, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz
We’re calling upon all Peoples on Amah Mutsun Territory to PULL UP & STAND UP in Solidarity with ALL OPPRESSED PEOPLES FROM the Flats, Watsonville, LA, OXNARD, TO SUDAN, Chiapas, & PALESTINA 🇵🇸 ‼️LETS MOBILIZE & SYNC OUR ENERGIES & RESOURCES for those living in terror‼️🍉 🚲 🍓
We’re leaning into community to keep each other safe.
We’re building new collaborations for these new times that necessitate UNITY for COLLECTIVE POWER.
Please let us know if u can help out or when ICE comes to our community.
We need bikes & motorcycles & vehicles, bring posters.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKvsgd3RyFA/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 11, 2025 10:41AM
