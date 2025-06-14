Santa Cruz Artists for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund

Date:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Repost

Location Details:

MeloMelo Kava Bar, 1101 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Join us on Saturday, June 14th, for a powerful and beautiful night of music and dance! There may be more names added to the bill as we get closer to the date, so keep an eye out for updates!



📍 MeloMelo Kava Bar in Santa Cruz

🕘 8-10PM

🎟 Sliding scale starts at just $5

🌟 Feel free to give more since 100% will be going to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund 🙏🏻🍉



2 sets with live music and dance:

🎶 Trianna Feruza, Joseph Jason Santiago LaCour

💃🏻 Chantal, Natasha, Janelle, Ann, Maleah, Djinn, Michaela, Kelly & possibly more!



We are coming together as Santa Cruz artists to help the PCRF provide essential medical and humanitarian aid to those in need.



Feel free to share and bring friends!



Thank you to all of the artists for participating and to MeloMelo Kava Bar for setting an amazing example of how local businesses can use their space to help bring awareness to both local and global issues through art 🙏🏻