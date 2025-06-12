From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mask Off Maersk Power Hour: Disrupting the Weapons Pipeline
Date:
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights
Location Details:
Join us for a power hour to delve into the findings of the new report, “Maersk’s Central Role in Manufacturing and Maintaining F-35 Fighter Jets for Israel.” The report uncovers how global shipping giant Maersk has been key to transporting F-35 components—including the wings—from manufacturers to Lockheed Martin’s facility in Fort Worth, Texas, and ultimately to Israel.
These jets have played a central role in Israel’s military operations in Gaza, raising urgent questions about corporate complicity in alleged war crimes.
Hear directly from organizers with BDS Morocco, who have mobilized against Maersk’s role in the genocide. Learn how communities are taking action and how you can join the global push to hold corporations accountable for their role in enabling violence. Then take action with us in real time.
