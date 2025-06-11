From the Open-Publishing Calendar
NO KINGS Salinas
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
No Kings
Location Details:
1275 S Main St, Salinas
In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies. We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.
🚨On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.🚨
The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.
On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings. Check out nokings.org for more information.
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/789253/
