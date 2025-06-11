NO KINGS Salinas

Date:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

No Kings

Location Details:

1275 S Main St, Salinas

In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies. We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.



🚨On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.🚨



The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.



On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings. Check out nokings.org for more information.



A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.