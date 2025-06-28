top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Marina: Sudan: Stand Together for Peace and Humanitarian Relief

Sudan: Stand Together for Peace and Humanitarian Relief - flyer
original image (1312x1702)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Marina Public Library, Community Room, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina, CA 93933
This event is about breaking the silence. Sudan is facing one of the world’s most devastating and underreported humanitarian crises. In response, members of the local Sudanese American community and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County will host “Sudan: Stand Together for Peace and Humanitarian Relief” on Saturday, June 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Marina Public Library Community Room. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

This free event aims to raise awareness of the war’s toll on millions of Sudanese civilians and to support urgently needed relief efforts. Proceeds will benefit the Sudan Platform for Agriculture and Food Security (SPFAFS), a nonprofit, grassroots organization working directly with displaced families and women-led initiatives on the ground.

◾ Speakers: Nathaniel Raymond, Exec. Director of the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab,
Esther Sprague, Founder and Director of Sudan Unlimited, and an expert from the Sudanese American Physicians Association (SAPA) will discuss the health crisis.

Program highlights:
◾ Cultural music, videos, and artwork
◾ Personal stories from those impacted by the war
◾ Traditional Sudanese refreshments

Donations of any amount are welcome and will benefit the efforts of SPFAFS to assist displaced families and women-led initiatives on the ground.

RSVP or donate on Eventbrite https://stand-with-sudan.eventbrite.com/
For more information: https://stand-with-sudan.eventbrite.com/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 11, 2025 1:25AM
