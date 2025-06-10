Socialist Organizer Statement in Solidarity with Los Angeles: No to the National Guard in Los Angeles! No to the ICE raids!

Over the past weeks, the Trump Regime has escalated its lawless attacks on immigrant workers and entire cities. Across the country it has eroded access to immigration courts, arresting immigrant families attending their court hearings, even arresting children at reporting appointments. All of these individuals were in compliance with their court proceedings.Lawless workplace raidsThe lawless attacks have not stopped there. The Trump regime has carried out indiscriminate workplace raids in Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and now California which have sparked protests from neighbors and residents alike.Workplace raids have historically been a disfavored and controversial tactic because they indiscriminately target workplaces without individualized suspicion as to each worker, as required by the Fourth Amendment. The unlawfulness of workplace raids was recently demonstrated by the lawsuit that California farmworkers won after a federal judge found that similar raids earlier this year by the Biden administration in Kern County violated people’s constitutional rights.Fascism, however, does not care about legality. This is why the Trump regime is doubling down on its lawless repression by arresting immigrant workers in Los Angeles and detaining them incommunicado, without access to attorneys or their families. In the execution of these workplace raids, ICE agents terrorized communities, including violently injuring and arresting labor leader David Huerta, the president of the California SEIU who had to be hospitalized after ICE agents violently slammed him on the ground. He remains in federal custody.The resistance in Los Angeles is justifiedThese raids have sparked mass protests across Los Angeles and California. When the government uses violence and force against immigrant workers, we cannot sit silent. It becomes imperative to defend all workers, including the most vulnerable immigrant workers, against this regime’s violence and lawlessness.The actions of the Los Angeles community in defense of immigrant workers are justified. We stand in solidarity with all workers in Los Angeles who oppose the fascist and authoritarian actions of this government and who stood their ground in defense of immigrant workers.No to the National Guard occupation of our cities!The Trump regime’s response to these defensive actions is to occupy cities defending immigrant workers. On June 7, 2025, Trump signed a memorandum usurping the California Governor’s authority by unilaterally enlisting 2,000 officers from California’s National Guard to occupy Los Angeles on the falsehood that there is an invasion and insurrection taking place there.The lawless arrests of immigrant workers, the denial of access to courts and attorneys, the repression against labor leaders, and now the occupation of cities by the National Guard represents the latest advancement of the fascist takeover by the Trump regime.Only the Labor movement can stop the Trump occupation of our cities and defend immigrant workers!Across Los Angeles and California immigrant workers, attorneys, and local defense committees are being organized to protect immigrant workers. But it will take the entire weight of the organized labor movement, with its millions of members and hundreds of millions of dollars in strike reserves, to stop the occupation of our cities by the state’s National Guard and to defend our immigrant workers. With the arrest of California’s SEIU President, it is now or never for the labor movement.We call for the establishment of defense committees to defend all workers, including our most vulnerable immigrant workers. We call on the labor movement to mobilize and prepare mass strikes to stop the occupation of our cities by the National Guard.Democrats shamelessly unleash the police on protestersIn California, Democratic Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Bass are already caving before the fascist attacks from Trump and are turning against the protesters. Not hours after Newsom and Bass appeared on MSNBC to talk about the right to protest and declaring the necessity to do so, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, the Los Angeles Police Department declared the entire downtown area in Los Angeles “an unlawful assembly area,” thereby turning against the populace on the side of Trump. Already dozens of protesters have been violently attacked with rubber bullets, tear gas, and dozens arrested. This is wrong and must be opposed. Only mass protests by the working-class can stop fascism, not rubber bullets and tear gas from the LAPD against protestors.We need a fighting, independent, working-class party now!The working class cannot rely on the capitalist parties, be they Democratic or Republican, that cave at the first sign of fascism, or embrace nearly identical policies as we saw with the Biden and Harris campaigns. Now more than ever we need a party of our own, based in labor and oppressed communities. Such a party would unite workers, immigrants, the unemployed, students, and oppressed nationalities to fight for a truly workers’ platform against the rich.Such a party would fight to stop deportations immediately, and provide full citizenship rights to all workers. It would run a campaign to tax the rich and champion universal health care, housing, and guaranteed jobs, and represent the interests of the working class, and all oppressed peoples. It would stand in solidarity with Palestine and all anti-imperialist struggles throughout the world by stopping the arming of apartheid Israel.We must act now! The working class needs our own political movement. And its revolutionary leadership must fight even within that movement to build class consciousness, organize power, and win over the majority of workers to our position: The capitalist system that perpetuates war and poverty, division and hatred, must be abolished. 