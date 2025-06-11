Monterey: Rally to Condemn the Use of Military Force against U.S. Civilians

Date:

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Location Details:

Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey

Wednesday, June 11, 6 pm, in person, Rally to Condemn the Use of Military Force against U.S. Civilians at Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA. Bring signs or just yourself!



The Pentagon’s escalation of otherwise peaceful protests over ICE arrests in Los Angeles sets a dangerous precedent, signaling an authoritarian shift by the Trump Administration.



His fabricated 'immigration crisis' serves as a pretext for using military force against dissenting state leaders and a distraction from unpopular, fiscally reckless legislation and more pressing national issues. Resist!



Organized by Invisible, Monterey Bay