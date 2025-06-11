From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Monterey: Rally to Condemn the Use of Military Force against U.S. Civilians
Date:
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Repost
Location Details:
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
Wednesday, June 11, 6 pm, in person, Rally to Condemn the Use of Military Force against U.S. Civilians at Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA. Bring signs or just yourself!
The Pentagon’s escalation of otherwise peaceful protests over ICE arrests in Los Angeles sets a dangerous precedent, signaling an authoritarian shift by the Trump Administration.
His fabricated 'immigration crisis' serves as a pretext for using military force against dissenting state leaders and a distraction from unpopular, fiscally reckless legislation and more pressing national issues. Resist!
Organized by Invisible, Monterey Bay
The Pentagon’s escalation of otherwise peaceful protests over ICE arrests in Los Angeles sets a dangerous precedent, signaling an authoritarian shift by the Trump Administration.
His fabricated 'immigration crisis' serves as a pretext for using military force against dissenting state leaders and a distraction from unpopular, fiscally reckless legislation and more pressing national issues. Resist!
Organized by Invisible, Monterey Bay
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 10, 2025 3:43PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network