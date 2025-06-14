From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Kings Street Theater & Protest
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
thewolves.net
Location Details:
Stanford shopping center. We start our protest at the Tesla showroom's entrance that is at the end of Plum Dr. in Palo Alto at noon. At 1pm our march through the mall starts and we return to the original point at about 1:30pm
Street Theater, Dance Party, protest songs and a lot more!
Coming up this weekend SAT June 14.
From noon to 2 pm at Tesla show room in the Stanford Shopping Center. Enter via Plum Dr (off Sand Hill Rd.) in Palo Alto, the show room is at the end of Plum..
We exercise our right to demonstrate within the shopping center as granted by the US Supreme Court Pruneyard ruling WHICH THE SHOPPING CENTER ACKNOWLEDGES. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins)
Our march THROUGH the mall starts at 1 pm. Then we are back at the point where we started by 1:30pm...that's when singalong and dance party begin.
See some of the fun we've been having here.(30 second short)
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ZIx9TZ3ej2w
The Wolves and the Raging Grannies invite you to howl with us! We take our messages including No War but Class War to the class of shoppers that need to hear it. We have signs or bring your own.
For more information: http://www.thewolves.net
