Hundreds of San Francisco workers rallied and union speakers called for the release of CA SEIU President David Huerta and the removal of ICE from California

Hundreds of workers rallied on June 9, 2025 in San Francisco to demand the release of California SEIU president David Huerta from Federal jail in Los Angeles and for the removal of ICE from the state.Speakers from many unions said the attack on immigrants was an attack on all workers.The rally was part of a national day of action called by the SEIU against the increasing repression and attacks on the working class. Before the press conference, Trump threatened to arrest Governor Gavin Newsom and mobilized the US Marines to go to Los Angeles.Additional Media:The Class Struggle & Trump's Fascist Attacks In LA & With Local 36 Roofers Leader Cliff SmithThe Trump ICE Fascist Attack On Los Angeles Immigrants & Beating OF SEIU CA Pres David HuertaProduction of Labor Video Project