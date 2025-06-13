From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stonewall was a riot, Now we need a REVOLUTION!
Date:
Friday, June 13, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St. (@ Ellis)
San Francisco, CA
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART and on or near Muni lines #19, 31, 47, 48 & 49). Wheelchair accessible
The LGBTQI+ community is under attack by Trump and the far right. The corporate exodus from Pride marches provides an opportunity to reclaim the radical roots of the Stonewall and Compton Cafeteria riots. Join writer Sukey Wolf in a discussion on how to rebuild a militant queer movement that gets back to its inclusive roots.
See her article: https://socialism.com/fs-article/bowing-to-pressure-corporations-pull-the-plug-on-pride/
A light dinner and socializing at 6:30pm.
Door donation $3-5 • Food donation $10-15
Also on zoom. Register @ https://bit.ly/Stonewall-was-a-riot
A fundraiser for the Freedom Socialist newspaper, the Voice of Revolutionary Feminism.
For more information: http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 9, 2025 10:58AM
