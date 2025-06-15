From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Raja G. Khouri & Jeffrey J. Wilkinson: The Wall Between
Date:
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/95910974175?pwd=FIr3tNEaLiDJjtPC2kiLwv5tfpUfwr.1
The Wall Between, written by Raja G. Khouri and Jeffrey J. Wilkinson, offers tangible ways
for Jews and Palestinians in the Diaspora to speak and, importantly, listen differently to each
other. It examines the histories and narratives that have shaped and divided, the battles for
identity influenced by fear and trauma, and the psychological and social barriers that keep Jews
and Palestinians closed off from each other’s perspectives. It presents a guide for anyone who
is open to new possibilities for the Israel-Palestine discourse in the West.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 9, 2025 9:01AM
