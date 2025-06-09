Labor Rally to SF Federal Building-Free David Huerta-End ICE Raids NOW!

Date:

Monday, June 09, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SEIU

Location Details:

SEIU & San Francisco labor have called a rally at the Federal Building 455 Golden Gate St. SF To demand the release of CA SEIU president David Huerta and to demand an end to ICE raids

Labor Rally To SF Federal Building-Free David Huerta-End ICE Raids NOW!



The SEIU has called rallies throughout the country to demand the release of David Huerta, president of the California SEIU and to stop the ICE raids.



#FreeDavidEndRaids-SEIU National Action





#FreeDavidEndRaids



Huerta.png

On Friday afternoon, military-gear-clad ICE agents launched aggressive raids throughout Los Angeles. At one location, SEIU-USWW President David Huerta was assaulted, injured and detained while advocating for immigrant workers. While he has been released from the hospital, he remains in federal custody.



Since then, the Trump administration has only escalated its attacks on the Los Angeles community, deploying the military against our own people. This is a clear attack on our communities, workers and our First Amendment rights. Demand that David Huerta be freed and ICE raids end immediately.





