From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Labor Rally to SF Federal Building-Free David Huerta-End ICE Raids NOW!
Date:
Monday, June 09, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SEIU
Location Details:
SEIU & San Francisco labor have called a rally at the Federal Building 455 Golden Gate St. SF To demand the release of CA SEIU president David Huerta and to demand an end to ICE raids
Labor Rally To SF Federal Building-Free David Huerta-End ICE Raids NOW!
The SEIU has called rallies throughout the country to demand the release of David Huerta, president of the California SEIU and to stop the ICE raids.
#FreeDavidEndRaids-SEIU National Action
#FreeDavidEndRaids
Huerta.png
On Friday afternoon, military-gear-clad ICE agents launched aggressive raids throughout Los Angeles. At one location, SEIU-USWW President David Huerta was assaulted, injured and detained while advocating for immigrant workers. While he has been released from the hospital, he remains in federal custody.
Since then, the Trump administration has only escalated its attacks on the Los Angeles community, deploying the military against our own people. This is a clear attack on our communities, workers and our First Amendment rights. Demand that David Huerta be freed and ICE raids end immediately.
The SEIU has called rallies throughout the country to demand the release of David Huerta, president of the California SEIU and to stop the ICE raids.
#FreeDavidEndRaids-SEIU National Action
#FreeDavidEndRaids
Huerta.png
On Friday afternoon, military-gear-clad ICE agents launched aggressive raids throughout Los Angeles. At one location, SEIU-USWW President David Huerta was assaulted, injured and detained while advocating for immigrant workers. While he has been released from the hospital, he remains in federal custody.
Since then, the Trump administration has only escalated its attacks on the Los Angeles community, deploying the military against our own people. This is a clear attack on our communities, workers and our First Amendment rights. Demand that David Huerta be freed and ICE raids end immediately.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 9, 2025 8:29AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network