A report on the attack on SEIU California President David Huerta was made by SEIU USWS VP Sandra Diaz

The orchestrated Trump ICE attack on immigrants in Los Angeles has led to a major confrontation with immigrants and the labor movement. The SEIU in California which has over 750,000 members has opposed to the immigration raids and they have supported protests against the use of ICE to terrorize immigrant community.On Friday June 6, in coordinated raids in Los Angeles and other LA area communities ICE conducted raids and were challenged by the communities and labor including the SEIU.SEIU WSWS president David Huerta who is also president of the SEIU California was grabbed, attacked and arrested during one of the protests. SEIU USWS vice president Sandra Díaz gave a report to San Francisco labor unions and community immigrants groups about this attack on 6/8/25.Additional Media:The Class Struggle & Trump's Fascist Attacks In LA & With Local 36 Roofers Leader Cliff SmithProduction Of Labor Video Project