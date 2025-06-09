top
California San Francisco U.S. Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Trump ICE Fascist Attack on Los Angeles Immigrants & Beating of SEIU CA Pres David Huerta

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 9, 2025 12:01AM
A report on the attack on SEIU California President David Huerta was made by SEIU USWS VP Sandra Diaz
ICE police pushed CA SEIU Pres David Huerta To The Ground & Tased Him
original image (1232x1571)
The orchestrated Trump ICE attack on immigrants in Los Angeles has led to a major confrontation with immigrants and the labor movement. The SEIU in California which has over 750,000 members has opposed to the immigration raids and they have supported protests against the use of ICE to terrorize immigrant community.

On Friday June 6, in coordinated raids in Los Angeles and other LA area communities ICE conducted raids and were challenged by the communities and labor including the SEIU.

SEIU WSWS president David Huerta who is also president of the SEIU California was grabbed, attacked and arrested during one of the protests. SEIU USWS vice president Sandra Díaz gave a report to San Francisco labor unions and community immigrants groups about this attack on 6/8/25.

Additional Media:

The Class Struggle & Trump's Fascist Attacks In LA & With Local 36 Roofers Leader Cliff Smith
https://youtu.be/ymEQfKAi0vw

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/6jslFFOl9i8
§David Huerta, President Of CA SEIU
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 9, 2025 12:01AM
sm_huerta_david_seiu_usws_president.jpg
original image (900x1350)
David Huerta is president of the 750,000 California SEIU and was attacked, tased and arrested by ICE police.
https://youtu.be/6jslFFOl9i8
