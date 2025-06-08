top
South Bay
South Bay
View events for the week of 6/9/2025
South Bay Immigrant Rights

Emergency Solidarity Action: ICE Leave Our Communities Alone! Rally in San Jose

San Jose City Hall Plaza, 200 E Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113 This is a peaceful, non-violent action.
Date:
Monday, June 09, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SVIC and partners
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall Plaza,
200 E Santa Clara Street,
San Jose, CA 95113

This is a peaceful, non-violent action.
🚨 CALL TO ACTION 🚨

In response to the militarization of LA immigrant and Chicano communities by ICE, the
Silicon Valley Immigration Committee (SVIC) will be joining others for an emergency protest.

We demand that ICE leave our communities alone!

We demand that Matt Mahan join the call to release SEIU labor leader David Huerta!

Where: San Jose City Hall Plaza

When: Monday, June 9 at 4:30 PM

#ICEOutofCA #ICEOutofOurCommunities #Solidarity #CommunityCare #ImmigrantRights #Community #ImmigrantPower #Immigration #CommunityStrength #Chicano #chicanorights #chicanomovement
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/svimmigrationcom...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 8, 2025 11:07PM
https://www.instagram.com/svimmigrationcom...
Add Your Comments
