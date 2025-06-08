Emergency Solidarity Action: ICE Leave Our Communities Alone! Rally in San Jose

Date:

Monday, June 09, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SVIC and partners

Location Details:

San Jose City Hall Plaza,

200 E Santa Clara Street,

San Jose, CA 95113



This is a peaceful, non-violent action.

🚨 CALL TO ACTION 🚨



In response to the militarization of LA immigrant and Chicano communities by ICE, the

Silicon Valley Immigration Committee (SVIC) will be joining others for an emergency protest.



We demand that ICE leave our communities alone!



We demand that Matt Mahan join the call to release SEIU labor leader David Huerta!



Where: San Jose City Hall Plaza



When: Monday, June 9 at 4:30 PM



#ICEOutofCA #ICEOutofOurCommunities #Solidarity #CommunityCare #ImmigrantRights #Community #ImmigrantPower #Immigration #CommunityStrength #Chicano #chicanorights #chicanomovement