From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Emergency Solidarity Action: ICE Leave Our Communities Alone! Rally in San Jose
Date:
Monday, June 09, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SVIC and partners
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall Plaza,
200 E Santa Clara Street,
San Jose, CA 95113
This is a peaceful, non-violent action.
200 E Santa Clara Street,
San Jose, CA 95113
This is a peaceful, non-violent action.
🚨 CALL TO ACTION 🚨
In response to the militarization of LA immigrant and Chicano communities by ICE, the
Silicon Valley Immigration Committee (SVIC) will be joining others for an emergency protest.
We demand that ICE leave our communities alone!
We demand that Matt Mahan join the call to release SEIU labor leader David Huerta!
Where: San Jose City Hall Plaza
When: Monday, June 9 at 4:30 PM
#ICEOutofCA #ICEOutofOurCommunities #Solidarity #CommunityCare #ImmigrantRights #Community #ImmigrantPower #Immigration #CommunityStrength #Chicano #chicanorights #chicanomovement
In response to the militarization of LA immigrant and Chicano communities by ICE, the
Silicon Valley Immigration Committee (SVIC) will be joining others for an emergency protest.
We demand that ICE leave our communities alone!
We demand that Matt Mahan join the call to release SEIU labor leader David Huerta!
Where: San Jose City Hall Plaza
When: Monday, June 9 at 4:30 PM
#ICEOutofCA #ICEOutofOurCommunities #Solidarity #CommunityCare #ImmigrantRights #Community #ImmigrantPower #Immigration #CommunityStrength #Chicano #chicanorights #chicanomovement
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/svimmigrationcom...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 8, 2025 11:07PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network