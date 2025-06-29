From the Open-Publishing Calendar
De-Escalation Training
Sunday, June 29, 2025
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Class/Workshop
YARR and the Aromas Grange
Aromas Grange
361 Rose Ave.
Aromas, CA 95004
Join us for this highly interactive workshop and community-building event! Together, we’ll learn techniques to bring the temperature down in heated situations so that disruptions to solidarity work are minimized.
For more information: http://aromasgrange.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 8, 2025 10:44PM
