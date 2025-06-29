De-Escalation Training

Date:

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

YARR and the Aromas Grange

Location Details:

Aromas Grange

361 Rose Ave.

Aromas, CA 95004

Join us for this highly interactive workshop and community-building event! Together, we’ll learn techniques to bring the temperature down in heated situations so that disruptions to solidarity work are minimized.