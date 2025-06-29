From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Aromas Community Market
Date:
Sunday, June 29, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jessica Wohlander
Location Details:
Aromas Grange
361 Rose Ave.
Aromas, CA 95004
361 Rose Ave.
Aromas, CA 95004
The Aromas Community Market is back! And this year it's on the same day as the Grange Pancake Breakfast (the last Sunday of the month). Join us on June 29th, July 27th, September 28th, and October 26th for fresh organic produce, delicious food, and goods from local makers. 9am to 12pm at the Aromas Grange (corner of Rose and Bardue in Aromas). Hope to see you there!
For more information: http://aromasgrange.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 8, 2025 10:41PM
