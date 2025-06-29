Aromas Community Market

Date:

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Time:

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Jessica Wohlander

Location Details:

Aromas Grange

361 Rose Ave.

Aromas, CA 95004

The Aromas Community Market is back! And this year it's on the same day as the Grange Pancake Breakfast (the last Sunday of the month). Join us on June 29th, July 27th, September 28th, and October 26th for fresh organic produce, delicious food, and goods from local makers. 9am to 12pm at the Aromas Grange (corner of Rose and Bardue in Aromas). Hope to see you there!