#FreeDavidEndRaids-SEIU National Action by SEIU

National Day Of Action To Free David Huerta & End Raids

#FreeDavidEndRaids-SEIU National Action

#FreeDavidEndRaids



Huerta.png

On Friday afternoon, military-gear-clad ICE agents launched aggressive raids throughout Los Angeles. At one location, SEIU-USWW President David Huerta was assaulted, injured and detained while advocating for immigrant workers. While he has been released from the hospital, he remains in federal custody.



Since then, the Trump administration has only escalated its attacks on the Los Angeles community, deploying the military against our own people. This is a clear attack on our communities, workers and our First Amendment rights. Demand that David Huerta be freed and ICE raids end immediately.