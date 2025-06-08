top
California U.S. Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

#FreeDavidEndRaids-SEIU National Action

by SEIU
Sun, Jun 8, 2025 8:14PM
National Day Of Action To Free David Huerta & End Raids
National Day Of Action To Free David Huerta &amp; End Raids
#FreeDavidEndRaids-SEIU National Action
#FreeDavidEndRaids

On Friday afternoon, military-gear-clad ICE agents launched aggressive raids throughout Los Angeles. At one location, SEIU-USWW President David Huerta was assaulted, injured and detained while advocating for immigrant workers. While he has been released from the hospital, he remains in federal custody.

Since then, the Trump administration has only escalated its attacks on the Los Angeles community, deploying the military against our own people. This is a clear attack on our communities, workers and our First Amendment rights. Demand that David Huerta be freed and ICE raids end immediately.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
§Arrest Of SEIU CA President David Huerta
by SEIU
Sun, Jun 8, 2025 8:14PM
The ICE agents attacked and arrested SEIU CA president David Huerta while he was protesting the arresting of immigrants
https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
