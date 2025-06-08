From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Zionazis Attack Madleen With Chemical Weapons And Seize The Ship
Video footage from crew members onboard the Madleen shows a white substance being thrown onto the ship. The coalition described the substance as "irritant", with one crew member - Yasemin Acar - saying that it was "burning my eyes" in a video she shared on social media. The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo—including baby formula, food and medical supplies—confiscated.
THE ZIONAZIS ATTACK MADLEEN WITH CHEMICAL WEAPONS AND SEIZE THE SHIP
-
𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙞 𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙮 '𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨' 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙤𝙢 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥
https://www.thenational.scot/news/25223358.israeli-army-boards-freedom-flotilla-madleen-ship/
EXCERPTS:
𝘝𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘧𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘸 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘣𝘰𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘢 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘴 "𝘪𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵", 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘸 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 - 𝘠𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘯 𝘈𝘤𝘢𝘳 - 𝘴𝘢𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 "𝘣𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘺 𝘦𝘺𝘦𝘴" 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘴𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘧𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘶𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 12.50𝘢𝘮 𝘎𝘔𝘛, 𝘴𝘢𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘪𝘴 "𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘶𝘭𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴" 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘫𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘥.
𝘈𝘵 1.14𝘢𝘮 𝘎𝘔𝘛, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘴𝘳𝘢𝘦𝘭𝘪 𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘣𝘰𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘯.
---
𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙞𝙙 𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙩 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀: 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙖 𝙏𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙜'𝙨 𝙫𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙡 𝙖𝙨 '𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙨 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙨'
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/madleen-boat-greta-thunberg-live-35358283
---
𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙞 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝘼𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 — 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠𝙨 𝘼𝙛𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝘽𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙛 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚
https://freedomflotilla.org/2025/06/09/israeli-military-attacks-madleen-in-international-waters-weeks-after-bombing-of-conscience/
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: FFC Press Officer
Hay Sha Wiyamedia [at] freedomflotilla.org
WhatsApp: +1 210-834-8155
Submit interview requests here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7r5Wy2glAJI8gLV5dtsjcoIhIy9bheJ9CR_nOt1hFOZU-kg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=100716123373783889502
Media Available for Use with Credit:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/CDYKESS7SC#ab0CGGgdRpYg
Catania, Sicily, Italy- The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) confirms that its civilian ship, Madleen, carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, has been attacked/forcibly intercepted by the Israeli military at 3:02 am CET in international waters at 31.95236° N, 32.38880° E. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙪𝙣𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙙, 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙙 𝙘𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙬 𝙖𝙗𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚-𝙨𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙤—𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙪𝙡𝙖, 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙨—𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙.
“Israel has no legal authority to detain international volunteers aboard the Madleen,” said Huwaida Arraf, human rights attorney and Freedom Flotilla organizer. “This seizure blatantly violates international law and defies the ICJ’s binding orders requiring unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. These volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade—their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately.”
Israel is once again acting with total impunity. It has defied the International Court of Justice’s binding orders to allow unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, disregarded the international laws protecting civilian navigation, and dismissed the demands of millions worldwide calling for an end to the siege and genocide.
This latest act of aggression against the FFC follows the unpunished Israeli drone attack on our previous vessel, Conscience, which left four civilian volunteers injured and the ship disabled and burning in European waters. That unprovoked assault violated international law. Now, Israel has escalated again by targeting another peaceful civilian vessel.
“The world’s governments remained silent when Conscience was bombed. Now Israel is testing that silence again,” said , Tan Safi another Freedom Flotilla organizer. Every hour without consequences emboldens Israel to escalate its attacks on civilians, aid workers, and the very foundations of international law.”
We demand:
• An end to the illegal and deadly siege of Gaza.
• The immediate release of all abducted volunteers;
• The immediate delivery of humanitarian aid directly to Palestinians that is independent of the control of the occupying power
• Full accountability for the military assaults on Madleen and Conscience;
Governments must fulfill their obligations under international law and stop enabling Israel’s crimes. We are undeterred. We will sail again. We will not stop until the siege ends and Palestine is free.
-
𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙞 𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙮 '𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨' 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙤𝙢 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥
https://www.thenational.scot/news/25223358.israeli-army-boards-freedom-flotilla-madleen-ship/
EXCERPTS:
𝘝𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘧𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘸 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘣𝘰𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘢 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘴 "𝘪𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵", 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘸 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 - 𝘠𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘯 𝘈𝘤𝘢𝘳 - 𝘴𝘢𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 "𝘣𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘺 𝘦𝘺𝘦𝘴" 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘴𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘧𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘶𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 12.50𝘢𝘮 𝘎𝘔𝘛, 𝘴𝘢𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘪𝘴 "𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘶𝘭𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴" 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘫𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘥.
𝘈𝘵 1.14𝘢𝘮 𝘎𝘔𝘛, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘴𝘳𝘢𝘦𝘭𝘪 𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘣𝘰𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘯.
---
𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙞𝙙 𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙩 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀: 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙖 𝙏𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙜'𝙨 𝙫𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙡 𝙖𝙨 '𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙨 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙨'
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/madleen-boat-greta-thunberg-live-35358283
---
𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙞 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝘼𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 — 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠𝙨 𝘼𝙛𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝘽𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙛 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚
https://freedomflotilla.org/2025/06/09/israeli-military-attacks-madleen-in-international-waters-weeks-after-bombing-of-conscience/
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: FFC Press Officer
Hay Sha Wiyamedia [at] freedomflotilla.org
WhatsApp: +1 210-834-8155
Submit interview requests here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7r5Wy2glAJI8gLV5dtsjcoIhIy9bheJ9CR_nOt1hFOZU-kg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=100716123373783889502
Media Available for Use with Credit:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/CDYKESS7SC#ab0CGGgdRpYg
Catania, Sicily, Italy- The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) confirms that its civilian ship, Madleen, carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, has been attacked/forcibly intercepted by the Israeli military at 3:02 am CET in international waters at 31.95236° N, 32.38880° E. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙪𝙣𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙙, 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙙 𝙘𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙬 𝙖𝙗𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚-𝙨𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙤—𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙪𝙡𝙖, 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙨—𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙.
“Israel has no legal authority to detain international volunteers aboard the Madleen,” said Huwaida Arraf, human rights attorney and Freedom Flotilla organizer. “This seizure blatantly violates international law and defies the ICJ’s binding orders requiring unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. These volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade—their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately.”
Israel is once again acting with total impunity. It has defied the International Court of Justice’s binding orders to allow unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, disregarded the international laws protecting civilian navigation, and dismissed the demands of millions worldwide calling for an end to the siege and genocide.
This latest act of aggression against the FFC follows the unpunished Israeli drone attack on our previous vessel, Conscience, which left four civilian volunteers injured and the ship disabled and burning in European waters. That unprovoked assault violated international law. Now, Israel has escalated again by targeting another peaceful civilian vessel.
“The world’s governments remained silent when Conscience was bombed. Now Israel is testing that silence again,” said , Tan Safi another Freedom Flotilla organizer. Every hour without consequences emboldens Israel to escalate its attacks on civilians, aid workers, and the very foundations of international law.”
We demand:
• An end to the illegal and deadly siege of Gaza.
• The immediate release of all abducted volunteers;
• The immediate delivery of humanitarian aid directly to Palestinians that is independent of the control of the occupying power
• Full accountability for the military assaults on Madleen and Conscience;
Governments must fulfill their obligations under international law and stop enabling Israel’s crimes. We are undeterred. We will sail again. We will not stop until the siege ends and Palestine is free.
For more information: https://commons.commondreams.org/t/were-no...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network