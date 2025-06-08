Zionazis Attack Madleen With Chemical Weapons And Seize The Ship by National Scot; Mirror; Freedom Flotilla

Video footage from crew members onboard the Madleen shows a white substance being thrown onto the ship. The coalition described the substance as "irritant", with one crew member - Yasemin Acar - saying that it was "burning my eyes" in a video she shared on social media. The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo—including baby formula, food and medical supplies—confiscated.